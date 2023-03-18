Halle Berry Pays Moving Tribute to 'John Wick' Castmate Lance Reddick: 'Heaven Has Another Angel'

Halle Berry is paying tribute to her John Wick costar Lance Reddick after his sudden death on Friday.

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance," Berry, 56, wrote on Instagram Saturday. "l'll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time."

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it," she continued. "Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!"

The Moonfall star shared a black and white photo of the late actor that his wife Stephanie Reddick posted on Saturday.

"My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I'd ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king 👑," Berry commented on Stephanie's post.

On Friday, Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement to PEOPLE. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home, TMZ first reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil and the John Wick films," the statement read. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick."

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick film series, Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4, which is scheduled to premiere on March 24. He was also involved in the franchise's fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood — and Reddick's projects — paid tribute to the late actor.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski mourned Reddick and said they will dedicate the latest sequel to him.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, also said in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

"He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly," the statement continued.

Actor Ian McShane told PEOPLE in a statement: "Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."