Halle Berry Pays Moving Tribute to 'John Wick' Castmate Lance Reddick: 'Heaven Has Another Angel'

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it," Berry wrote of Reddick, who died suddenly on Friday

By
Published on March 18, 2023 09:34 PM

Halle Berry is paying tribute to her John Wick costar Lance Reddick after his sudden death on Friday.

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance," Berry, 56, wrote on Instagram Saturday. "l'll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time."

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it," she continued. "Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!"

The Moonfall star shared a black and white photo of the late actor that his wife Stephanie Reddick posted on Saturday.

"My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I'd ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king 👑," Berry commented on Stephanie's post.

On Friday, Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement to PEOPLE. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home, TMZ first reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil and the John Wick films," the statement read. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick."

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Lance Reddick
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick film series, Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4, which is scheduled to premiere on March 24. He was also involved in the franchise's fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood — and Reddick's projects — paid tribute to the late actor.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski mourned Reddick and said they will dedicate the latest sequel to him.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Keanu Reeves Mourns John Wick Costar Lance Reddick
Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, also said in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

"He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly," the statement continued.

Actor Ian McShane told PEOPLE in a statement: "Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Josh Gad attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Disney Star Josh Gad Calls Out 'Pathetic' Racist Response to Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' Trailer
Variety Screening Series 'At Eternity's Gate', Los Angeles, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Willem Dafoe Says He's Open to Reprising Green Goblin in Another 'Spider-Man' Movie
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Lance Reddick and Stephanie Reddick attend the premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' sponsored by Carl F. Bucherer at ArcLight Hollywood on January 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer )
Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Says He 'Was Taken from Us Far Too Soon' in Tribute After His Death
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Taron Egerton attends the "Tetris" world premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Taron Egerton on 'James Bond' Casting Rumors: 'I Don't Think I'm the Right Choice'
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'
Doug Jones, Omri Katz Hocus Pocus
'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Says Original Film Stars 'Weren't Invited' to the Sequel
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879177f) Freddie Prinze Jr, Matthew Lillard Scooby Doo - 2002 Director: Raja Gosnell Hannah Barbera Prods / Atlas Entertainment USA Scene Still Games Scooby-Doo; PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Freddie Prinze Jr. attends the ''Christmas With You'' special screening at The Bay Theater on November 08, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Has 'Regret' Over 'Scooby-Doo' Role, 'Zero Interest' in a Third Sequel
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
'Good Burger 2' Is Happening! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Confirm Sequel Nearly 26 Years Later
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Djimon Hounsou attends the "The King's Man" New York Gala Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Djimon Hounsou on Feeling 'Cheated' by Hollywood: 'I Have Yet to Meet the Film That Paid Me Fairly'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Honoree Sharon Stone speaks onstage during An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WCRF)
Sharon Stone Says She 'Lost Half My Money to This Banking Thing': 'Not an Easy Time'
Keanu Reeves Mourns John Wick Costar Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves Mourns 'Beloved' 'John Wick' Costar Lance Reddick: 'Deeply Saddened and Heartbroken'
Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant
Drew Barrymore Defends 'Grumpy' Hugh Grant After Awkward Ashley Graham Interview at Oscars
Melanie Lynskey's Drew Barrymore Impression
Watch Melanie Lynskey Do a Flawless Drew Barrymore Impression While Sharing 'Ever After' Memory
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 18: Actor Lance Reddick poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
'John Wick', 'The Wire' Stars and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Lance Reddick After His Death at 60
Keira Knightley (L) and James Righton attend an after party celebrating The Moet British Independent Film Awards 2014 at Old Billingsgate Market on December 7, 2014 in London, England
Keira Knightley on Upcoming 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband James Righton: 'It's a Miracle'