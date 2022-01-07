Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson Team Up to Save the Earth and Moon in Outer Space Thriller Moonfall

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson are trying to save the Earth — and the moon — from impending destruction.

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first official trailer for its upcoming science fiction thriller Moonfall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film follows former astronaut and NASA executive Jo Fowler (Berry, 55) as she recruits astronaut Brian Harper (Wilson, 48) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) for a mysterious mission into space.

In the clip, Bradley's character uncovers a "shocking discovery" that the moon is "out of orbit." As scenes flash before the screen, Berry's Fowler then discovers that the moon is inhabited by an unknown force and they are "dealing with an intelligent entity."

Other scenes show the trio blasting off into space as those left on Earth fight back against the natural forces destroying the planet. "What's the plan?" Berry's character asks Wilson's Harper, who replies: "Save the moon, save Earth."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moonfall Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson | Credit: Lionsgate

Alongside Berry, Wilson and Bradley, 33, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor and Carolina Bartczak. Donald Sutherland also appears.

Roland Emmerich — who has helmed other disaster-themed films such as Day After Tomorrow and Godzilla — directs the film.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Moonfall Credit: Lionsgate

While recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Emmerich, 66, said that he came up with the concept for Moonfall when he read Who Built the Moon? by Christopher Knight and Alan Butler. There, Emmerich said, it was the first time he came across "the idea that maybe the moon is not what we think it is, that it's built rather than natural."

"Some people believe that megastructures are a built shell around a star," he explained. "Enormous, enormous structures that are more or less like a cage around a captured star."