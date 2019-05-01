Halle Berry Passed on Sandra Bullock's Role in Speed: 'I Stupidly Said No'

Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves almost worked together long before John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Berry revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she actually passed on Sandra Bullock‘s role in the 1994 movie Speed, which featured Reeves as her love interest.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I was offered Speed before Sandra Bullock,” Berry told Reeves during the interview. “I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn’t leave the parking lot. I was like no, no, no, no. Then I see the movie and I’m like, ‘Arrrrghh.’ “

“I was in it well before these fine people,” she said pointing to Reeves. “They were offering me the parking lot version.”

Berry previously opened up about training for the third John Wick movie and revealed she sustained several injuries — not that she cared.

“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick,” she told Extra. “It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.”

In order to prepare the role of Sofia, an old acquaintance of Reeves‘ titular assassin, Berry spent months training and getting in shape.

“[It’s] hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet,” she explained.

And though Berry was confident in her ability to keep up with the action in the film, she admitted she was a bit intimidated to work alongside Reeves.

“It was pretty amazing,” she said. “It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17.