Halle Berry Clarifies She Hasn't Married Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'Just Having Some New Year's Day Fun'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Halle Berry attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

Halle Berry had some explaining to do.

The Bruised actress and director caused a stir on Saturday when she intentionally sparked rumors she married her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry, 55, shared a pair of pictures of her tropical vacation with Hunt on New Year's Day, captioning the images, "well…IT'S OFFICIAL!" The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.

However, she quickly set the record straight on Sunday after many fans and followers mistook her New Year's post to be a marriage announcement.

"We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts," Berry clarified. "Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated."

She paired the follow-up post with the hashtags, "nomoreswipes4me" and "Januaryfoolsday."

There were a few clues Berry's initial post was all an elaborate way to say goodbye to 2021. The original images featured the since-deleted hashtag "gotcha" and the phrase "It's 2022!" on the second slide of the grinning duo, potentially meaning it was just officially the New Year.

The bait-and-switch came a week after Berry and Hunt celebrated Christmas together. "Merry Christmas from our home to yours," she captioned a festive picture.

Earlier in December, the Oscar winner praised her musician boyfriend at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television while accepting her Career Achievement Award.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," she continued. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

Berry was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and to singer/actor Eric Benét.