Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg Team Up for Netflix Spy Movie Our Man from New Jersey

Halle Berry is teaming up with Mark Wahlberg for her next action film.

The actress, 54, is set to star in the upcoming spy film Our Man from New Jersey opposite Wahlberg, 49, who is also producing the movie, according to Variety.

While the film's plotline hasn't been revealed, the outlet reports the movie will be "a blue-collar James Bond."

Berry has experience with James Bond, having starred in 2002's Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan.

She's also starred in several action films, most recently in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum with Keanu Reeves and in 2000's X-Men and its three sequels. Berry also starred in 2004's Catwoman.

The Oscar-winning actress has recently finished filming Moonfall, an action-adventure film following a space crew that travels to the moon after it's struck by an asteroid and sends it on a collision course to Earth.

In May 2019, Berry spoke about training for John Wick saying she doesn't "think I've ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie" during a press conference for the film in New York City.

"I learned parts of jiu-jitsu. I learned how to fire a gun. I had never worked with firearms really in that way before," she said. "I became a dog trainer."

