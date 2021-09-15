Halle Berry Locks Lips with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Sweet Instagram Photo

Halle Berry shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Van Hunt kissing on her Instagram Wednesday

Halle Berry's relationship with musician Van Hunt is going strong!

The actress posted a new photo of herself and her beau on her Instagram account on Wednesday where the lovebirds are seen sharing a kiss while enjoying drinks.

"Held me down, now we're both up…," Berry, 55, wrote in the caption.

In August, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 55th birthday with a serenade from Hunt, 51.

"Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade 🎵," Berry wrote in her birthday post, which was set to the musician's special rendition of The Platter's "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship last September, around the time a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been seeing each other for "several months" and Hunt had already met Berry's son Maceo, 7, and daughter Nahla, 13.

Another source told PEOPLE at the time that Berry and Hunt are "very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship."

Hunt previously told Entertainment Tonight that he was "a completely different person" since meeting Berry. "I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life," the musician said of their relationship.

The actress has also been working hard on her next major project, an MMA drama called Bruised, which she is also directing.

Berry stars as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter fighting for one last shot in the ring.

"It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that."