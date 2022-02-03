Halle Berry Jokes It's Ellen DeGeneres' 'Fault' She Didn't Meet Boyfriend Van Hunt Years Ago

Halle Berry said Ellen DeGeneres "would've saved [her] three marriages" if she had introduced her to Van Hunt in 2004

Halle Berry is wondering why Ellen DeGeneres didn't play matchmaker.

The Bruised actress, 55, appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday. In a preview clip ahead of her appearance, Berry jokes with DeGeneres, 64, about how she could have met boyfriend Van Hunt on the show 18 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Berry has been in a relationship with Hunt, 51, since 2020, but their paths nearly crossed years ago in 2004. In the teaser, DeGeneres revealed that Hunt, who is a musician, performed on the first season of Ellen, before Berry appeared in a separate episode.

"We've talked about this, he and I, and actually a few days ago, when I knew I was coming here," Berry told DeGeneres. "I said, 'You know, I was on her first season,' and he goes, 'So was I,' and I said, 'You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery I've been through?' "

"How come you didn't arrange that, Ellen?" Berry joekd, while DeGeneres replied, "You should've been on the same show. I think you were on two months later, or something."

halle berry Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Moonfall star said that if she and Hunt had been in the same episode, DeGeneres "would've saved [her] three marriages." Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993–1997, Eric Benét from 2001–2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013–2016.

"Yeah, but then you wouldn't have the little f------ kid," DeGeneres tells her guest, referring to Berry's 8-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with Martinez, 56. She also shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Earlier in their interview, Berry says her son is "on a tear right now" with curse words.

Laughing, Berry tells DeGeneres, "No, I'd have two other f------ kids that I wouldn't have to share two f------ daddies with, and I'd be f------ happier! So it's your fault. It's your f------ fault, Ellen."

To end the bit, DeGeneres says, "I am f------ sorry," before adding, "This is how I got out, my last three months. Just cursing."

halle berry Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Berry and Hunt made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020. Since then, the actress has publicly shared her love for the singer and producer, calling Hunt "the love of my life" at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in December.

The Oscar winner, who was awarded the Career Achievement Award at the event, said during her speech that she's found the one after she "failed so many times."

halle berry and van hunt Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," Berry explained. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."