Halle Berry Jokes About Belated Catwoman 'Love': 'Where Were You Guys 17 Years Ago?'

Halle Berry is feeling the "Catwoman love" — nearly two decades after she first stepped into the iconic black suit.

The actress, 55, joked on Twitter about fans rediscovering the 2004 film, in which she starred as the titular character and her everyday alter-ego, Patience Phillips. The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

When a fan wrote, "I'm sorry but Halle Berry ate her CAtwoman role up, idk why ppl hate that movies, it's camp. I love it," Berry replied, "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago," adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end of her tweet.

While Berry has an Oscar to her name, Catwoman was not the film that earned her an Academy Award. When the film first hit theaters years ago, it was panned by critics as "tired and dated," with The Hollywood Reporter writing, "the scripted dialogue makes you long for a mute button." It currently holds at 9% on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Berry even won a Razzie Award — which is given out to the year's worst performances and projects in an annual satirical ceremony — for her work on Catwoman, which also starred Sharon Stone, Benjamin Bratt and Frances Conroy.

In an acceptance speech she delivered at the 2005 Razzie ceremony, Berry thanked Warner Bros. for "putting me in this piece-of-sh--, God-awful movie" while clutching her Razzie in one hand and her 2002 Monster's Ball Oscar in the other.

Although Berry hung up her suit and tucked away her whip after one film as Catwoman, the character is returning to the big screen in The Batman. Zoë Kravitz will play Selina Kyle / Catwoman in the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Halle Berry attends The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit day 1 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines on October 18, 2021 in La Jolla, California Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

When asked by Variety earlier this month if she would ever reprise her role as Catwoman, Berry told the outlet, "Probably not," adding, "I think I'm good."

The actress previously joked that her Catwoman character deserved a second chance after the overwhelmingly negative initial reaction to the film.