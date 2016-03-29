Prepare to see a different side of Halle Berry. The actress, who joined Pinterest last week, is stepping up her social media presence with a shiny, new Twitter account.

For her first post, the 49-year-old kept things short and simple with a friendly greeting and a topless selfie. “Hey everyone,” she tweeted to her nearly 7,000 followers. Expect that number to grow once word gets out further.

Twitter isn’t the only place you’ll get to see her innermost thoughts. The Extant star took to Instagram to explain her recent venture into social media. “Today is a very exciting day for me,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions.”