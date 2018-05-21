Halle Berry Joins Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3

Somehow, the John Wick franchise just got more badass.

Halle Berry is set to join Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3, Lionsgate announced Monday. The Oscar-winning actress, who will star in the action franchise as Sofia, reacted to her new role on Instagram, writing, “It’s a date” alongside a message for Wick.

In addition to Berry, Lionsgate revealed that Anjelica Houston (The Royal Tenenbaums), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0), and Jason Mantzoukas (The League) have also come onboard director Chad Stahelski’s film, joining Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishbourne.

Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED: John Wick TV series in the works at Starz

Picking up where the 2017 sequel concluded, the third film will find the titular super-assassin (Reeves) with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail after he killed a member of the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 3 opens in theaters on May 17, 2019.