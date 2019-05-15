Halle Berry Says Making John Wick 3 Was 'Life Changing': I've Never 'Worked Harder'

Halle Berry has played a lot of roles over her career, but she’s never given it her all like she did making John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Berry, 52, a newcomer to the action franchise, said, “The training was like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my whole career — and I’ve done a few action movies before”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After I saw John Wick 2, I researched how they did this,” Berry said while promoting the film in New York City. “So, I knew how hard it was. Just being in it was life changing. I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie.”

Berry plays Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3, an assassin who is close friends with Reeve’s John Wick. In preparations for the part, the Oscar winner gained some new talents while in training.

RELATED: Halle Berry Says She ‘Broke 3 Ribs’ While Training for John Wick 3: ‘It’s Like a Badge of Honor’

Halle Berry in John Wick: 3 Niko Tavernise

“I learned parts of jiu jitsu,” she said. “I learned how to fire a gun. I had never worked with firearms really in that way before.”

“I became a dog trainer,” she continued. “I don’t have a black belt or anything — I didn’t get any belt from this training. But I will tell you this: if someone thought they were going to snatch my purse on the street, they better think again.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On Monday, Berry supported Reeves, 54, as he was memorialized at the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles with a special ceremony.

Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

While Reeves’ name and footprints were put into wet cement, it took the actor three tries to get his signature perfect, according to CBS Los Angeles.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is out in theaters May 17.