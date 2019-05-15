Halle Berry Says Making John Wick 3 Was 'Life Changing': I've Never 'Worked Harder'

Berry joins Keanu Reeves in the John Wick franchise for its third installment, out in theaters on May 17

Halle Berry has played a lot of roles over her career, but she’s never given it her all like she did making John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Berry, 52, a newcomer to the action franchise, said, “The training was like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my whole career — and I’ve done a few action movies before”

“After I saw John Wick 2, I researched how they did this,” Berry said while promoting the film in New York City. “So, I knew how hard it was. Just being in it was life changing. I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie.”

Berry plays Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3, an assassin who is close friends with Reeve’s John Wick. In preparations for the part, the Oscar winner gained some new talents while in training.

RELATED: Halle Berry Says She ‘Broke 3 Ribs’ While Training for John Wick 3: ‘It’s Like a Badge of Honor’

“I learned parts of jiu jitsu,” she said. “I learned how to fire a gun. I had never worked with firearms really in that way before.”

“I became a dog trainer,” she continued. “I don’t have a black belt or anything — I didn’t get any belt from this training. But I will tell you this: if someone thought they were going to snatch my purse on the street, they better think again.”

On Monday, Berry supported Reeves, 54, as he was memorialized at the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles with a special ceremony.

While Reeves’ name and footprints were put into wet cement, it took the actor three tries to get his signature perfect, according to CBS Los Angeles.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is out in theaters May 17.

