Newly Single Halle Berry Hits the Dance Floor at a Hollywood Club During Night Out with Friends

Halle Berry danced the night away on Monday, joining a group of friends at Hollywood hotspot The Argyle.

A source tells PEOPLE the actress, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings with husband Olivier Martinez, spent the night with some male pals, and drank champagne while hanging at their special table.

Berry also spent some time alone tearing up the club’s dance floor.

The 49-year-old was dressed in dark colors with shiny black booties and black coated pants. Her hair was worn down and in loose waves.

Despite the split, Martinez and Berry, who were married for two years, have kept things amicable.

The former couple came together last month to spend time with their son Maceo-Robert, 2, and Berry’s daughter Nahla, 7.

Both stars have hired high-powered Hollywood divorce attorneys to handle the split in order to avoid a custody battle, sources previously told PEOPLE.