Halle Berry teased that her John Wick character, Sofia Al-Azwar, could be starring in her own movie after being introduced to the franchise in 2019

Halle Berry Hints at John Wick Spinoff for Sofia: 'She Might Be Doing Her Own Thingy-Thingy'

Halle Berry is teasing the future of her John Wick character, Sofia Al-Azwar.

The actress, 55, first appeared in the John Wick franchise as Sofia in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. And while she confirmed in a Tuesday interview with IGN that she will not appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, she just may have another project in the works.

"Sofia's not in the next John Wick movie," Berry told IGN, before adding, "There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

Berry explained to IGN that creating a movie for Sofia would be a form of "putting some ointment on a little sore." Berry was previously set to star in her own James Bond spinoff after appearing in the franchise as Jinx, Bond's love interest, in 2002's Die Another Day.

Variety reported in 2020 that plans for Berry's spinoff were canceled after MGM, the studio behind the Bond franchise, "got cold feet about the film's $80 million budget."

The actress later opened up to Variety about the "disappointing" experience, explaining, "It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren't sure of its value. That's where we were then."

While her John Wick spinoff has yet to be confirmed, Berry has plenty of exciting projects on the horizon. Her latest film, an outer space thriller titled Moonfall, premieres in theaters Feb. 4.

Aside from Moonfall, Berry is also working on sci-fi drama The Mothership and a film with Mark Wahlberg titled Our Man From Jersey.

Berry, who made her directorial debut last year with the Netflix film Bruised, recently opened up about her career and her experience as a Black woman in Hollywood in ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.

"I feel like I'm someone who is always asked to prove themselves, over and over and over and over again. I'm always having to prove," she said in an exclusive first look at the special shared with PEOPLE Friday.

Berry added, "The fight has been consistent. Obstacle after obstacle, fight every single day."