Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Being Mistaken for The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey

Halle Berry is setting the record straight when it comes to Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid: she isn't starring in it!

Instead, the 55-year-old Bruise director is clarifying that Halle Bailey, one-half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will portray the mermaid Ariel.

On Monday, Twitter user @What_Chitman mistakenly tweeted Berry, "Can't wait to see you under da sea," alongside a mermaid emoji.

The Academy Award-winning actress hilariously responded, "… wrong Halle lol. I can't wait to see her too though!" alluding to Bailey's upcoming role.

This isn't the first time fans confused Berry for her 21-year-old name twin.

When the news first broke, many fans accidentally confused the name, originally reading Halle Bailey as Halle Berry.

"Definitely misread the Ariel casting as 'Halle Berry' and was completely befuddled for a good, few, dozen, FIFTYLEVEN, minutes," one Twitter use wrote, while another wondered how Disney would pull off the age difference, "I read this tweet like 5 times trying to figure out how they were going to pull off Halle Berry as a 16-year-old."

One user laughed at their own confusion for reading "Halle Berry," but recognizing the image as someone else."Me, trying to comprehend this post for 2 minutes: 'That… isn't Halle Berry though??,'" they wrote.

When it was first announced in 2019 that Bailey would take on the coveted mermaid role, Berry congratulated her on the historic casting.

"In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do!" the X-Men alum wrote on Twitter.

Bailey was quick to notice the compliment from Berry and thanked the actress for her support.

"This means the world. happy to share names with you.vlove you lots," Bailey wrote.

Berry expressed her excitement for the young star one last time, writing back, "You are amazing, THRILLED for you!!"