Halle Berry Is 'Completely Heartbroken' No Other Black Woman Has Won a Best Actress Oscar

Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress back in 2002 for Monster's Ball

Halle Berry hopes her history-making Oscar win inspired other artists.

The Moonfall actress, 55, became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress on March 24, 2002, for her performance in Monster's Ball. Since then, no other Black woman has won in that category, which is disappointing to Berry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know, I've been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don't," she said in ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special when asked her thoughts on whether doors were opened after the landmark win. "But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there's no other woman standing next to me in 20 years."

"True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I'd have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn't happen," the Bruised actress/director added. "But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "When I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I'm proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams."

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Says That Her Directorial Debut Was the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Berry has long been open about her frustrations in the lack of change that followed her Oscar win.

She told Entertainment Weekly in August that offers and scripts didn't come her way like she expected: "It was surprising, because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right?"

"When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,'" she continued. "It did fundamentally change me, but it didn't change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way."

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising is now streaming on Hulu.