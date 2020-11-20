"I was figuring out my sexuality — like most girls," the actress said

Halle Berry Says She Had Her First Orgasm at Age 11: 'I Did It to Myself'

Halle Berry is getting candid about her sexual past.

The actress, 54, shared intimate details about exploring her sexuality in Q&A video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, revealing that she experienced her first orgasm at a very young age.

"I remember my first orgasm," she mused during a candid conversation with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. "I did it to myself."

When Flores, who couldn't recall her initial experience, asked how old Berry was when she had her first orgasm, the Oscar winner replied, "11."

Berry said that at the time, she was "figuring out my sexuality — like most girls," before jokingly telling Flores "shame on you" for not remembering her experience. "I feel bad for you now."

"I feel bad for myself," Flores quipped. "Maybe I gave it to myself."

The revealing talk comes two months after Berry confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star initially teased the romance in July by sharing photo of her feet playing footsie with her beau, but ended the mystery this fall when she playfully wore a T-shirt that bore the musician's name on Instagram. "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," she captioned a Sept. 17 post.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winner.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the insider said. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

An additional source told PEOPLE that the couple, who celebrated Berry's birthday together in Las Vegas this August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."