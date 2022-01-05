"She is very happy and secure in the relationship," the source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar winner in this week's issue

Halle Berry 'Found a Soulmate' in Van Hunt — 'Their Future Is Bright Together': Sources

Halle Berry may not have ended 2021 as a married woman — as she joked on social media — but the actress remains very much in love with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

"Halle has found a soulmate in Van," a film source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship."

Since making her relationship with the singer, 51, Instagram official in September 2020, Berry has called Hunt "the love of my life" — and the film source thinks he could be "the one" for the Oscar winner.

halle berry and van hunt Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"Halle seems incredibly happy," a second insider says. "Right from the start, they had great chemistry. You could tell that Halle was pretty crazy about him."

Berry has been married three times before, first to former MLB player David Justice, then to R&B singer Eric Benét and most recently to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she welcomed son Maceo in 2013. She also shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

But the film source says Berry's bond with Hunt, who also has a son of his own, "couldn't be more different."

halle berry and van hunt Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"They seem to have a lot in common. They love traveling. They work out together," the second insider adds. "It seems like an amazing relationship."

After spending Christmas together, the couple jetted to the South Pacific island of Bora Bora for New Year's. The Bruised star and director chronicled the trip on Instagram. "Even our feet go together…" she captioned a Dec. 28 snap of their legs intertwined on the water.

Looking ahead to the new year, a third source says of Berry and Hunt, "Their future together is bright."