"I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," Halle Berry said

Halle Berry Says She Feels 'Fulfilled' with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'I Wish I Had Met Him Sooner'

Halle Berry is in relationship bliss with Van Hunt.

The Bruised actor/director, 55, told Women's Health for the magazine's December cover story that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with her musician boyfriend.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," said Berry. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two children, Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 8.

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

The Oscar winner also told Women's Health what keeps her motivated to work out and continue to stay in great shape, admitting that it's "not easy."

"But I always remind myself why I'm doing it. Since I had [kids] a little later in life, I want to be here for them. I want to live as long as I can and see my grandbabies," Berry explained, adding, "We always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself."

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special correspondent Adrianna Costa last month, Berry said her boyfriend was by her side while making Bruised, a film about a retired MMA fighter who is pushed to get back in the ring when her young son re-enters her life.

"I had a lot of support. … [Hunt] was a big part of that," she said at the time. "He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song."

When asked by Extra last month if she and her partner are "madly in love," Berry replied, "We are," before adding, "Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited."