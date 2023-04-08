Halle Berry Drinks Wine in the Nude on Her Balcony: 'I Do What I Wanna Do'

The Oscar-winning actress shared a provocative pose to Instagram Saturday

By
Published on April 8, 2023 08:57 PM
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Halle Berry will do as she pleases.

On Instagram Saturday, the Oscar winner shared a shot of herself posing nude while drinking a glass of wine on her balcony.

"I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," Berry, 56, captioned the photo.

Several stars were quick to comment on Berry's post, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both weighed in with clapping hand emojis.

Kelly Rowland also commented "YES!!!!" while Jenna Dewan wrote "Wow ! 👏🔥."

This isn't the first risqué photo the actress has shared of herself of late, as she recently posted a set of topless photos.

In snapshots shared to Instagram and Twitter last month, Berry posed with her hands across her breasts while taking a couple of nude photos of herself, appearing to be fresh out of the shower, in the bathroom mirror.

"Mump day self love 🤍," the Moonfall star captioned the sexy photo shoot.

That particular series of photos came on the heels of a fully dressed glamorous red carpet appearance at the 95th annual Oscars.

For the star-studded night, Berry turned heads in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress designed with a keyhole cutout, ant thigh-high slit which she styled with gold platform heels. The bohemian silhouette (which took 500 hours to make) was also sprinkled with the designer's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in a rose gold metallic.

