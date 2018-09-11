Halle Berry Is Directing a Movie! Actress Will Also Star in Drama About MMA Fighter

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut!

The Oscar winner will be serving double duty behind and in front of the camera for the upcoming MMA drama Bruised, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Berry, 512, will play Jackie “Justice,” a disgraced MMA fighter who is confronted by the 6-year-old son she walked out on years before, according to the outlet. Jackie will have to fight one of the sport’s rising stars and face her demons as she strives to become a good mother for her son, Manny.

The movie is the latest in a string of projects that have seen Berry return to the big screen after taking three years off before 2017’s Kidnap. Since then, Berry has starred in 2017’s Kingsman: Golden Circle and the racially charged drama Kings, as well as next year’s John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Berry has kept fans updated since her return, including sharing pictures of her two kids — Nahla Ariela Aubry, 10, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 4 — from vacations on Instagram.