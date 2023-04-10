Halle Berry Shuts Down Criticism of Her Nude Wine-Drinking Pic with Funny Tweet

Halle Berry has no time for negativity — especially if you're going to criticize her for having a good time.

On Saturday, Berry, 56, shared a photo of herself drinking wine in the nude on a balcony. While most of the responses were positive, some on the internet had negative feedback, which Berry was quick to shut down in her own way.

One Twitter user wrote, "Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

In response, Berry wrote, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" in a quote tweet, sidestepping the interaction while simultaneously shading the original poster.

Actress Audra McDonald was among a pack of users who shared their support for Berry in the replies of her tweet, writing, "You won the internet today with this clap back. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

Support for Berry was also plentiful in the comments of the original post, which Berry shared on Instagram. "i do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," the actress wrote in the caption.

Kelly Rowland commented "YES!!!!" while Jenna Dewan wrote "Wow ! 👏🔥."

"Big Leo energy. ThatPart," wrote actress Meagan Good.

Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe also weighed in, both with clapping hand emojis.

Rapper Saweetie joined in on the praise too, calling Berry "The blueprint 💫🫶🏽💫."

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Saturday's risqué photo is not the first the Moonfall actress has shared of late.

Two weeks ago she posted a set of topless photos, sharing how she incorporates self-love into her daily routine.

In snapshots shared to Instagram and Twitter, Berry posed in the bathroom mirror with her hands across her breasts, appearing to be fresh out of the shower.

"hump day self love 🤍," the Oscar-winning star captioned the sexy photo shoot.