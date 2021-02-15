Halle Berry Dances Topless with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Loved-Up Valentine's Day Video

"You keep everything simple," Halle Berry addressed Van Hunt alongside the sexy footage

On Saturday, the actress posted a cheeky video that showed the couple from behind, dancing topless on a balcony to Hunt's song "Being a Girl."

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend," Berry, 54, captioned the flirty footage on Instagram. "Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies."

Hunt, 50, posted a snapshot from their sexy shimmy session on his own Instagram account, writing, "Smilin' cheek to cheek. Happy Valentine's eve."

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

The John Wick 3: Parabellum actress followed up on Sunday with a heartfelt tribute to Hunt, sharing a slideshow that showed the couple dressed in matching heart-patterned pajamas and lounging together in bed.

"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right ... I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" Berry wrote in the caption.

"No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it's always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal... your person ... even if it takes you until you're 54!" she added. "Happy Valentine's Day 🤎 #vdayphotodump."

Berry appeared to have confirm her relationship with Hunt in a Sept. 17 Instagram post. She wore a T-shirt bearing the musician's name, captioning the photo, "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽."

A source told PEOPLE later that month that the pair had been seeing each other for "several months," and the musician had already met the actress's son Maceo-Robert, 7, and daughter Nahla, 12.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," said the insider. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

A second source said that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas in August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."