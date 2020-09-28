A source recently told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner's relationship with the singer "seems pretty serious"

Halle Berry Poses with New Boyfriend Van Hunt in Matching Masks: 'You've Got to Coordinate'

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are synchronizing their facewear!

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 54, posted a selfie on Instagram that showed herself posing alongside Hunt, 50, as they wore matching black masks. The couple stressed to their followers the importance of wearing face coverings amid the pandemic — while noting their coordination goals.

"You’ve got to COORDINATE. 😂 #MasksSaveLives," Berry captioned the image. Hunt shared the same message on his own Instagram page, adding the hashtag "#wearamask."

Earlier this month — after weeks of teasing a new romance on social media — Berry put an end to the mystery and revealed that she's been dating the singer/music producer. "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," Berry playfully captioned a Sept. 17 post in which she wore a T-shirt that read "Van Hunt."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Berry and Hunt have been seeing each other for "several months," during which the musician met her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 6.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the insider said. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

An additional source added that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas last month, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."

“Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship," said the insider. "It seems like a really good match."

Berry filed for divorce from Maceo's dad Olivier Martinez in 2015, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. The actress has also been married to former MLB star David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét. "Halle has been through a lot of stress in her past relationships but this one seems very positive,” the source said. “She is really happy."

Hunt has one teenage child, and though he mainly keeps his personal life private, he does post a bit about his son from time to time, including one photo from last December, where he showed off a Christmas gift that was given to him.

"From the yung hitta, w love," Hunt captioned an Instagram post of a "Best Dad Ever" mug.