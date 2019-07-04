Halle Berry Congratulates Halle Bailey on Being Cast as Ariel in New Little Mermaid: 'Thrilled!'

Halle Berry is happy for her name twin!

The actress congratulated 19-year-old R&B singer Halle Bailey on her casting as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!” the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star wrote on Twitter.

Bailey was quick to notice the compliment from Berry and thanked the actress for her support.

“This means the world. happy to share names with you.vlove you lots,” Bailey wrote.

In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019

Berry expressed her excitement for the young star one last time, writing back, “You are amazing, THRILLED for you!!”

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Halle Bailey, Disney’s New Little Mermaid, Shares Her Excitement Over Role: It’s a ‘Dream Come True’

Bailey’s casting was announced on Wednesday with the singer sharing the news on Twitter alongside a recreated image of Ariel by artist Dylan Bonner, whose previous projects have included illustrations of Disney princesses.

“Dream come true…,” Bailey tweeted alongside the image of the Indian-American Ariel singing “Part of Your World” while waves crashed behind her.

Image zoom @dylanbonner90; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When the news first broke, many fans accidentally confused the name, originally reading Halle Bailey as Halle Berry.

“Definitely misread the Ariel casting as ‘Halle Berry’ and was completely befuddled for a good, few, dozen, FIFTYLEVEN, minutes,” one Twitter use wrote, while another wondered how Disney would pull off the age difference, “I read this tweet like 5 times trying to figure out how they were going to pull off Halle Berry as a 16-year-old.”

One user laughed at their own confusion for reading “Halle Berry,” but recognizing the image as someone else.

“Me, trying to comprehend this post for 2 minutes: ‘That… isn’t Halle Berry though??,'” they wrote.

Definitely misread the Ariel casting as "Halle Berry" and was completely befuddled for a good, few, dozen, FIFTYLEVEN, minutes. — Mandel (@ThaDeezo) July 3, 2019

Me, trying to comprehend this post for 2 minutes: ‘That… isn’t Halle Berry though??’ 🥴😂 — Meda (@A_smallrobot) July 3, 2019

Once past the initial misunderstanding, many users were excited about the casting.

“I misread this and thought it said halle berry. I was gonna compliment disney on not being ageist lmao,” a user wrote. “But anyways, this is amazing!! Poc taking white roles is always a win and I’m sure she’ll do amazing in the role.”

Disney announced Bailey had been cast in the role of Ariel on Wednesday. She could be joined by Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who are in talks to star as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively.

Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as the sea witch Ursula.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” the film’s director, Rob Marshall (Chicago), said in a statement.