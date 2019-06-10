Halle Berry Celebrates Pride with Sexy Rainbow Photo: 'Love Out Loud!'

Happy Pride from Halle Berry!

The actress is sharing her support for the LGBTQ community this Pride month. The 52-year-old celebrated by sharing a sexy photo on her Instagram after spending her weekend at LA! Pride.

“Standing tall for everyone to have the right to live and love out loud! 🌈” she captioned the image. “Happy #Pride, everyone!”

“Love u!!!!” RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela commented on the post with the hashtag #goddess.

Berry celebrated LGBTQ acceptance this weekend in West Hollywood, California — even making an appearance at the 5B movie premiere Friday. The firm focuses on the first-ever AIDS wards during the 1980s. Berry graced the red carpet alongside Alison Moed Paolercio, one of the first nurses assigned to the ward.

“I lived with someone that suffered from AIDS and I saw the hardship and how they suffered. When I saw this film it touched a really emotional cord for me,” Berry told The Huffington Post at the red carpet. “It’s always important for me to use my platform that I’ve gained over the last 25 years for good. And I can’t think of a better way than to shed some light on this subject and help educate people and remind people of the real, unsung people of the world.”

On Sunday, the actress sported a t-shirt with the words “love is the answer” across the front while she watched the pride parade in WeHo.

“I always come out to support pride in whatever city I’m in because I think everyone has the right to live their life out loud unapologetically who they are,” she told ABC7. “I think it’s our responsibility as human beings to support everyone in their journeys. That’s why I’m here showing support.”

Berry added that she was happy to show up to Pride festivities in Los Angeles where she is raising her two kids Maceo Robert, 5, and Nahla Ariela, 11.

Late last month, the actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Lena Waithe, who was filling in for Kimmel. The two shared a passionate kiss to kick off the show.

After giving a speech hyping Waithe up, she asked, “Are you good or do you need something else?”

“I mean, I think I’m good,” Waithe, 35, replied.

“No, I think you need something else,” Berry responded, taking Waithe’s face in her hands as she kissed her.

Waithe and Berry are currently working together on BET’s TV series Boomerang based on the 1992 film that starred Berry, Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens.

Waithe and Berry previously shared the stage when she presented Waithe with a GLAAD Award for writing the coming-out episode on Master of None.

There, she said, “You cannot underestimate the power of seeing yourself on the screen. It makes you feel legitimate and included, and helps other people understand who you are and where you come from.”