Halle Berry and Van Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020

Halle Berry Celebrates Christmas with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'From Our Home to Yours'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are keeping their Christmas celebration under wraps!

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Bruised director shared a cryptic photo on Instagram of herself and her musician boyfriend peering through an open door.

Peeks of holiday spirit are visible in the mysterious snap, including Berry's outfit, which features red and black gingham.

"Merry Christmas from our home to yours! 🎄" she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Berry accepted the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. During her speech, she mentioned the love and support that she's felt from Hunt since they started dating.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," she continued. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two children, daughter Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 8.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and to singer/actor Eric Benét.

In a November interview with Women's Health, the Oscar winner said that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.