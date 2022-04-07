Halle Berry Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'Happy Anniversary VanO'

The Moonfall actress and the musician took their relationship public in September 2020

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are celebrating love!

The 55-year-old actress shouted out her musician boyfriend, 52, on Instagram Wednesday in honor of their anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO," Berry captioned a snap of two glasses of champagne outdoors. Sharing the picture again to her Instagram Stories, the Moonfall star wrote "happy anniversary @vanhunt," adding a red heart and cheers emoji.

Celebrating the special occasion, the producer also posted the photo to his Instagram Story.

Berry and Hunt first took their relationship public in September 2020, and have been going strong ever since.

The stars stepped out together at the Critics Choice Awards last month, with Berry opening up about just how much their relationship means to her in an Instagram tribute.

"When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go! ❤️" the Bruised star wrote of the photo. In the image, Berry and Hunt held hands while striking a pose side-by-side.

The stylish couple coordinated in black and white looks for the event, with Berry wearing a black suit and white corset and Hunt opting for a white jacket with black detailing and black pants.

Back in January, a source told PEOPLE what makes Berry and Hunt such a great pair.

"Halle has found a soulmate in Van," the source said. "She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship."

Another insider added, "Halle seems incredibly happy. Right from the start, they had great chemistry. You could tell that Halle was pretty crazy about him."

Berry has been married three times. She first wed former MLB player David Justice, then R&B singer Eric Benét, and most recently, French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, 8. Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 14, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

In December of 2021, the Oscar winner praised her musician boyfriend at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television while accepting her Career Achievement Award.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," she continued. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."