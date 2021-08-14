Halle Berry Celebrates Her 55th Birthday with Serenade from Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'I'm Grateful'

"In the midst of the storm, I've managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever!" Halle Berry wrote as she celebrated turning 55 on Saturday

Halle Berry's 55th birthday is off to a musical start!

The actress turned another year older on Saturday and shared a video of herself celebrating on Instagram.

In the clip, Berry poked her head outside of a car and filmed herself as she let the wind hit her face and run through her hair. Reflecting on her past trip around the sun, the mom-of-two wrote, "After the year we've all had, my heart is full as I'm grateful to see this August 14th."

"In the midst of the storm, I've managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I'm exhaling!" she added.

Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt also made sure the Catwoman actress had a wonderful start to her day. "Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade 🎵," she concluded her birthday post, which was set to the musician's special rendition of The Platter's "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."

In May, Berry shared a photo of herself and Hunt, 51, on Instagram sharing a kiss.

"We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want! 💋," the X-Men actress wrote in the caption of her post.

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship last September, around the time a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been seeing each other for "several months" and Hunt had already met Berry's son Maceo, 7, and daughter Nahla, 13.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Halle Berry and Van Hunt | Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

Another source told PEOPLE at the time that Berry and Hunt are "very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship."

Hunt previously told Entertainment Tonight that he was "a completely different person" since meeting Berry. "I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life," the musician said of their relationship.

The Oscar-winning actress has also been working hard on her next major project, an MMA drama called Bruised, which she is also directing.

Berry stars as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter fighting for one last shot in the ring.

"It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that."