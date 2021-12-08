"You know I finally found love this year everybody," Halle Berry said in her speech at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Tuesday

Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the 'Love of My Life': 'You Have Supported Me'

Halle Berry is acknowledging the love and support she's received from Van Hunt.

The Oscar winner, 55, was present at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event on Tuesday, where she accepted the Career Achievement Award and mentioned her musician boyfriend in her acceptance speech.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," she continued. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

She also acknowledged the significance of receiving the honor.

"When I started 30 years ago there were no rooms like this," the X-Men actress noted. "Where I could go and feel affirmed and esteemed. I was often alone. I was one of the only Black people in the room. Searching for my value, searching for my worth."

"Over 30 years later to be standing here not just as an actor but as a director. Remaining authentic and true to myself is probably one of the greatest joys of my life," she added. "I'm so happy to share this moment with all of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later that day, the pair made a stylish duo at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, where Berry was honored with the People's Icon Award of 2021 for her contributions in TV and film, including for her directorial debut in this year's Bruised, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Berry's award comes at a turning point in the star's career. The actress made her directorial debut with last month's Bruised, which became the No. 1 movie on Netflix the week of its release.

The success of the film led to Berry's new partnership with the streaming giant to produce and star in multiple films for the platform.

Berry celebrated the standings on Instagram last week with a video of herself dancing to H.E.R.'s "Automatic Woman" from the Bruised soundtrack.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Had to 'Reimagine' Role for New Movie That Was Written for a '21-Year-Old White Woman'

"When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy," Berry wrote in the caption.

Hunt has also celebrated Berry's success with an essay on her website, re-spin, titled "Feet to the Fire, the article I wish someone would write about Halle Berry."

"No one ever discusses this tenacity when describing her," he wrote. "They speak of beauty and favorite movies, but never of heart. it is nigh impossible to peer inside Halle without noticing her heart; and the principles that make it thump."

Concluding his essay, Hunt wrote Bruised was "a triple-headed feat that must certainly be the rarest of troikas."