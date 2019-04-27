Halle Berry Says She 'Broke 3 Ribs' While Training for John Wick 3: 'It's Like a Badge of Honor'

She may look invincible, but even Halle Berry falls victim to an on-set injury every now and then.

Berry revealed she sustained several injuries while training for her last action-thriller John Wick 3 — not that she cared.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick,” she told Extra. “It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.”

In order to prepare the role of Sofia, an old acquaintance of Keanu Reeves‘ titular assassin, Berry spent months training and getting in shape.

“[It’s] hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet,” she explained.

Halle Berry Niko Tavernise

And though Berry was confident in her ability to keep up with the action in the film, she admitted she was a bit intimidated to work alongside Reeves.

RELATED: First Photos of John Wick: Chapter 3 Cause Fans to Fear the Hitman’s Dog Has Died — Again

“It was pretty amazing,” she said. “It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him.”

The latest film picks up where the 2017 sequel concluded, finding John Wick with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail after he killed a member of the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 3 opens in theaters on May 17, 2019.