Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They Were 'Just Teasing' After Trolling Fans with Wedding Joke

Halle Berry sparked rumors that she and Van Hunt tied the knot with an Instagram post on New Year's Day of the couple standing at an altar, writing, "IT'S OFFICIAL!"

Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt has addressed the couple's New Year's Day joke, which made followers believe that they were married.

The musician, 51, appeared on The Domenick Nati Show Thursday and said he and Berry, 55, "never tried any prank."

"It wasn't that," he explained. "We were just teasing, trying our very own January Fool's Day."

He said that he and Berry, who confirmed their relationship in September 2020, didn't think fans would actually believe they got hitched.

Hunt then said that they could get married if "Automatic Woman," a song he produced for Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. from the soundtrack of Berry's film Bruised, garners an Oscar nomination "and wins."

Of the song, Hunt revealed he tried to get Berry — who directed and starred in the Netflix movie — to sing backup, "but it didn't happen."

"As it turned out, we didn't really need it. H.E.R. smashed it," he said.

While Hunt stayed tight-lipped about how exactly he met the Oscar-winning actress, he shared, "I'm just glad that we met ... the opportunity to me is something that I never even dreamed was possible, to begin a relationship at 50. But it's going really, really well. That's all I can say."

On New Year's Day, Berry tricked followers into believing that she married Hunt after sharing a pair of pictures from her tropical vacation.

"Well…IT'S OFFICIAL!" she captioned the carousel, with the first photo showing the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water.

Berry clarified the next day that she and Hunt "were just having some New Year's Day fun."

"People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts," Berry added. "Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated."

A film source told PEOPLE on earlier this month that Berry "has found a soulmate in Van," adding, "She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship."