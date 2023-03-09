Halle Berry Celebrates Boyfriend Van Hunt on His Birthday: 'Can't Remember Living Without You'

Halle Berry is celebrating her man's birthday with a smooch!

The actress posted a pair of photos on Instagram Wednesday, which showed her and boyfriend Van Hunt seated on a couch.

Berry, 56, and Hunt cozied up together in the casual snapshots, for which Berry donned a pink leopard-print pajama set and Hunt wore gray pants and a matching cap. In the second photo, the couple shared a kiss.

"Happy Birthday, VanO!" the Oscar winner wrote in her caption. "It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU! Here's to many more my love 🤍 @vanhunt."

"😢🔥❤️👌🏽💋 thank u, baby," the birthday boy, 53, wrote in a comment.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two kids: daughter Nahla, 14, and son Maceo, 9.

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, 57, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

Berry told Women's Health in November 2021 that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said at the time.

Berry added, "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

The Bruised actress/director and her musician boyfriend previously shared a peek at their low-key Christmas celebration last year. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt"