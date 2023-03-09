Halle Berry Celebrates Boyfriend Van Hunt on His Birthday: 'Can't Remember Living Without You'

"Here's to many more my love," the Oscar winner captioned her boyfriend's birthday tribute, on which he commented, "Thank u, baby"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Halle Berry Van Hunt Birthday
Halle Berry and Van Hunt. Photo: Halle Berry/instagram

Halle Berry is celebrating her man's birthday with a smooch!

The actress posted a pair of photos on Instagram Wednesday, which showed her and boyfriend Van Hunt seated on a couch.

Berry, 56, and Hunt cozied up together in the casual snapshots, for which Berry donned a pink leopard-print pajama set and Hunt wore gray pants and a matching cap. In the second photo, the couple shared a kiss.

"Happy Birthday, VanO!" the Oscar winner wrote in her caption. "It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU! Here's to many more my love 🤍 @vanhunt."

"😢🔥❤️👌🏽💋 thank u, baby," the birthday boy, 53, wrote in a comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two kids: daughter Nahla, 14, and son Maceo, 9.

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, 57, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

Berry told Women's Health in November 2021 that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Jokes It's Ellen DeGeneres' "Fault'" She Didn't Meet Boyfriend Van Hunt Years Ago

Berry added, "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

The Bruised actress/director and her musician boyfriend previously shared a peek at their low-key Christmas celebration last year. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt"

Related Articles
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Christmas
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
Halle Berry/Instagram
See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 
demi lovato and jutes
Demi Lovato Says Boyfriend Jutes Is Her 'Twin Flame' in Romantic Valentine's Day Post
halle berry, van brunt
Halle Berry Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'Happy Anniversary VanO'
Critics Choice Couples
Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt 'Lifts' Her 'Higher Than You Ever Thought You Could Go'
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Most Loved-Up Photos
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Daring, Skin-Baring Jumpsuit
Halle Berry Stuns in Skin-Baring Jumpsuit: 'Life Ain't Always Perfect But This Damn Jumpsuit Is'
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on his bday
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going' 
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Enjoy a Date Night at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Shares Pics from 'Beautiful' 27th Birthday Celebration as She's Celebrated by Friends
Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Swap Romantic Notes on Her 40th Birthday: 'My Love and My Light'