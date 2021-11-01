Watch Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson in Apocalyptic Teaser for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Game of Thrones' John Bradley are on a mission to save the Earth from a collision with the moon in Moonfall

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson are getting to see the dark side of the moon.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the new teaser trailer for Moonfall, Berry, Wilson and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) are on a mission to save the Earth from a collision with the moon.

Berry plays former astronaut and NASA executive Jo Fowler as she recruits astronaut Brian Harper (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) for a last-ditch mission into space only to find out that the moon is not what it seems to be.

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) also appears in the film, giving the trio ominous words about the truth behind the moon.

Moonfall Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson | Credit: Lionsgate

Moonfall Patrick Wilson in Moonfall | Credit: Lionsgate

"In school, you were taught that Apollo 11 lost contact with the world for two minutes," Sutherland's character tells them. "Not true. They found something on that day, that they kept hidden for 50 years. And now, it's too late to stop."

He adds, "This planet has suffered five extinctions. This is going to be the sixth."

Directed by Roland Emmerich (Day After Tomorrow, Godzilla), the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor and Carolina Bartczak.

Moonfall Credit: Lionsgate

Berry has been hard at work, completing her directorial debut Bruised (out on Netflix Nov. 24). The Oscar winner will also soon be seen in The Mothership and Our Man from Jersey.

Wilson's next project is currently filming Aquaman 2. The actor recently shared a photo of himself and director James Wan where he showed off his buff body on set.