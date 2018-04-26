Halle Berry and Daniel Craig Face Racial Tensions of 1992 L.A. Riots in Kings Scene

Daniel Craig and Halle Berry are in a tough situation in Kings — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look.

Berry, 51, and Craig, 50, star in the drama about the city of Los Angeles during the 1992 riots prompted by the acquittal of four police officers in the death of Rodney King.

In the clip above, the stars drive to a store being looted where they find three of Berry’s character’s kids. The two come across the children looting a shop along with other rioters, and try to get them back in the car but are stopped short when an armed police officer encounters them.

The tense scene continues as the officer points his weapon at them while they try to explain that they’re just picking up the kids. He fires off a warning shot when he sees that Berry has a broken handcuff on her wrists.

Daniel Craig and Halle Berry in Kings The Orchard

Berry plays a single mother who takes in homeless children and has eight kids living with her. Craig plays her neighbor — the only white man living in the neighborhood populated by all minorities.

The movie’s release date, April 27, is just two days before the 25th anniversary of the start of the riots that would continue for weeks.

In the end, 63 people were killed while thousands were injured and even more were arrested. The riots started a nation-wide conversation about racial tension between the public and the police force that continues today.