Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Cozy Up on a Snowy Romantic Getaway

The actress shared photos of their romantic ski vacation on Wednesday

Halle Berry is making the most of her time with boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

The actress, 54, shared photos of her snowy romantic getaway with her beau on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, Hunt is seen wearing an iridescent ski suit; another shows the two wearing face masks as they bundle up and huddle close for a selfie.

Their vacation came just a few days after the Oscar-winning actress celebrated Valentine's Day with Hunt, 50. She shared photos of the couple wearing matching onesies with multi-colored hearts on them while reclining in bed.

Image zoom Van Hunt | Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" Berry wrote in the caption of her post.

"No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it's always worth it," she continued. "If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you're 54! Happy Valentine's Day #vdayphotodump."

The John Wick 3: Parabellum actress also posted a cheeky video that showed the couple from behind, dancing topless on a balcony to Hunt's song "Being a Girl."

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend," Berry captioned the flirty footage on Instagram. "Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies."

Hunt posted a snapshot from their sexy shimmy session on his own Instagram account, writing, "Smilin' cheek to cheek. Happy Valentine's eve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, a source told PEOPLE the pair had been seeing each other for "several months," and the musician had already met the actress's son Maceo-Robert, 7, and daughter Nahla, 12.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," said the insider. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

A second source said that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas in August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."