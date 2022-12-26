Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas.

The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52.

The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie.

She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt"

Earlier Sunday, she shared footage of her and Hunt as they enjoyed a relaxing moment and a glass of wine. In the video, Berry noted it was Christmas Eve and asked her boyfriend, "What are we doing?"

"We're waiting on ... " he cheerfully answered before singing, "Santa Clause is coming to town.

Berry joked, "Is he coming to our house?" to which Hunt answered, "You've been a bad girl."

She also shared moments of a hilarious rendition of "Jingle Bells" performed by Hunt, and ended with a peek at their decor for Christmas day, which featured napkins folded into Christmas trees.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two children, Nahla, 14, and son Maceo, 9.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

When asked by Extra in October 2021 if she and her partner are "madly in love," Berry replied, "We are," before adding, "Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She then told Women's Health last November that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," Berry said at the time. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."