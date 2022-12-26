Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

and
Published on December 26, 2022 11:37 AM
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Christmas
Photo: Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas.

The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52.

The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie.

She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt"

Earlier Sunday, she shared footage of her and Hunt as they enjoyed a relaxing moment and a glass of wine. In the video, Berry noted it was Christmas Eve and asked her boyfriend, "What are we doing?"

"We're waiting on ... " he cheerfully answered before singing, "Santa Clause is coming to town.

Berry joked, "Is he coming to our house?" to which Hunt answered, "You've been a bad girl."

She also shared moments of a hilarious rendition of "Jingle Bells" performed by Hunt, and ended with a peek at their decor for Christmas day, which featured napkins folded into Christmas trees.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two children, Nahla, 14, and son Maceo, 9.

She was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

When asked by Extra in October 2021 if she and her partner are "madly in love," Berry replied, "We are," before adding, "Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited."

She then told Women's Health last November that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," Berry said at the time. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

