Halle Berry Gets 'Messy' for Her 52nd Birthday with an Epic Cake Fight

Halle Berry is 52!

The Academy Award-winning actress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by having a cake fight with her friends — and documented the whole thing on Instagram!

Berry posted this photo of the aftermath, captioning it, “How to celebrate your birthday when you don’t celebrate birthdays – check stories ☠️🎂 – love my messy girls for this one”. She also added the hashtag #LeoSeason.

Berry is pictured with her “messy girls” Lindsay Flores, her stylist (left), and Zarna Surti, founder of the magazine Tonal. The three ladies have cake covering their faces and their hands.

On her stories, Berry posted a longer look at the cake fight. In a sepia-toned video set to “Birthday Bitch” by Trap Beckham, Berry and her friends shove birthday cake into each other’s faces.

Berry is no stranger to documenting birthdays on Instagram. Last year, for her 51st birthday, the actress posted a video of herself set to Jill Scott’s “Golden”.

The actress recently shared a rare glimpse at son Maceo-Robert, 4½, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 10, in a set of envy-inducing vacation snaps taken during the family’s vacation in Bora Bora.

In one outdoor photograph taken from the back while Berry and the kids look out over beautiful blue waters, the mother of two muses about the enchanting time of year.

“Magical first day of summer ♥️,” she captioned the moment.