Halle Berry Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Sexy 'No Bra Club' Photo

Happy birthday, Halle Berry!

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday with a NSFW shot of her dancing while wearing a shirt that appropriately says “NO BRA CLUB.”

“Leveled up, Circa ‘66,” Berry captioned the shot, with some of her famous friends dropping by the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Halle! what a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis,” Viola Davis wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

Berry, who boasts 5.4 million followers on Instagram, frequently shares photos of herself and her outings on social media.

Last August, she shared a photo of herself dancing, writing in the caption, “Need me a man who can handle this twirl… 😂💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾.”

She also regularly shares #FitnessFriday posts, in which she opens up about her workout regimens.

“For me, cardio is an essential part of my workout, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it!” Berry wrote in an Instagram post last September. “Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate.”

The mom of two shared a few other benefits, including improved memory, increased oxygen supply, better circulation and more.

“My personal favorite,” she added, “increased sexual arousal in women. So ladies…get to running, get to jumping…let’s go!”