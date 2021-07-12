Halle Bailey Wraps Filming Disney's The Little Mermaid: 'We Have Finally Made It'

That's a wrap on The Little Mermaid!

Halle Bailey announced the completion of filming on the upcoming live-action movie of the Disney classic in an Instagram post on Monday.

The 21-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of herself sitting inside the ocean water against a sunset.

"And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖," she wrote in the caption.

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," Bailey wrote. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

She added, "I'm so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast like @jonahhauerking that will be my friend for infinite lifetimes, @jacobtremblay who i'm so proud of 🥺and legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me..as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew. i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! Xoxo."

Disney announced that Bailey — one-half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — would be taking on the role of Ariel back in July 2019.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," the film's director, Rob Marshall (Chicago), said in a statement at the time.

The film also stars other big names in Hollywood such as Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the film's main antagonist, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.