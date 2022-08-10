Halle Bailey Got 'Words of Encouragement' from Grandparents After Racist Backlash to 'Little Mermaid' Casting

"It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement," she said

By
Published on August 10, 2022 03:21 PM
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Halle Bailey is opening up about how family supported her during the racist backlash to her casting in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid.

In a new interview with Variety, the 22-year-old singer/actress said that following the online hate she received, her grandparents shared their perspective having experiencing discrimination in their own lives.

"It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, 'You don't understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,' " Bailey said.

About representation, Bailey added how she thinks her younger self might have felt seeing the original animated version of Ariel depicted as a person of color: "What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything. Things that seem so small to everyone else, it's so big to us."

Disney announced that Halle would be taking on the role of Ariel back in July 2019. "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a statement at the time.

While many were excited by Bailey's casting, some expressed negative feedback at the time on social media, even starting a petition titled #NotMyAriel to have Disney recast the character with a white actress resembling the redheaded underwater princess from the 1989 animated film. Disney's cable network Freeform responded with "An open letter to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls" who found an issue with Bailey's casting.

Halle Bailey
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chloe Bailey, Halle's sister and other-half of Chloe x Halle, said their family came together to support Halle as she dealt with the vitriol. "It's important to have a strong support system around you," Chloe told Variety. "It's hard to carry the weight of the world on your own."

Growing up, Halle couldn't get enough of the Disney classic, Variety reported. And now, as she steps into the iconic role, she hopes audiences will be able to see themselves in her portrayal.

"I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they're special, and that they should be a princess in every single way," Halle said. "There's no reason that they shouldn't be. That reassurance was something that I needed."

In July 2021, Halle announced on Instagram that she had wrapped filming the movie, which is set to hit theaters in May 2023, Variety reported.

"And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️ after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖," she wrote in the caption.

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory. it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," Halle continued at the time. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

She added, "I'm so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast like @jonahhauerking that will be my friend for infinite lifetimes, @jacobtremblay who i'm so proud of 🥺 and legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me. as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew. i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! Xoxo."

Related Articles
Halle Bailey, Ariel
Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' with Halle Bailey Hits Theaters Memorial Day Weekend 2023
halle bailey
Halle Bailey Wraps Filming Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' : 'We Have Finally Made It'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'
H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in
H.E.R. Cast as Belle in ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special: 'It Is Very Surreal'
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases New Original Songs for 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake
Lily James, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Scott
Disney Princess Actresses Gather Onstage at 2022 Oscars to Celebrate New Princess: 'Welcome Babe'
Chloe Bailey Allure
Chloe Bailey Opens Up About Feeling Separation Anxiety When Apart from Sister Halle: 'I Was Lost'
Halle Bailey
Listen to Halle Bailey's Haunting Rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep': I 'Had to Sing It Out'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Denies She Has Breast Implants: 'God Gave Me These'
2022 Critics Choice
Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Surprised' Herself with Her Singing Abilities as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid'
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Chloe Bailey Calls Comparisons to Sister Halle 'Shallow' and 'Disturbing'
Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA - 11 June 2022
Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal
Leah Jeffries; Alexandra Daddario; Rick Riordan
Alexandra Daddario & 'Percy Jackson' Author Support Leah Sava Jeffries amid Backlash Over Casting
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Cast as Nettie in 'The Color Purple' as Producer Oprah Winfrey Praises Her 'Strength'
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
lizzo, ursula
Lizzo Says She Had a 'Good' Audition to Play Ursula in 'Little Mermaid' : 'You Can Ask Disney'