Halle Bailey has unveiled the first official poster for her upcoming live-action Disney movie, The Little Mermaid.

On Thursday, Bailey shared the image of herself as Ariel under the sea, gazing at the sky as her red hair flows behind her back.

Ariel's tail shimmers in the sunlight beaming through the water as she looks upward, no doubt dreaming of the human world beyond.

Bailey tweeted, "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid."

Added the 22-year-old singer and actress, "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 23, 2023."

In September, Disney released the first look of its upcoming live-action film in a teaser trailer.

The preview begins with scenes of beautiful underwater wildlife before Bailey appears as mermaid Princess Ariel for the first time.

She gracefully moves through the water before she gets a peek of the sun and quickly swims up for a closer look.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023). Disney

Bailey is then heard singing, "Out of the sea ... ," and viewers see her face for the first time, along with Ariel's signature auburn locks.

"Wish I could be, part of that world," Bailey soulfully continues from the classic "Part of Your World" song that was featured in the 1989 animated original.

In July 2021, Bailey shared that filming for the movie had wrapped, posting a photo on Instagram of herself in the ocean against a sunset.

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory ... it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," she wrote. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

The Chloe x Halle artist also spoke to PEOPLE last month about playing the iconic role of Ariel, saying that the film has "changed my perspective on everything" and "impacted my life in so many ways" — and she hopes the representation she now brings to the iconic story will mean just as much to young audiences.

"The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I'm just like, wow, I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," Bailey said. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

The movie, directed by Rob Marshall, also stars Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy.