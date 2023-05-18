Halle Bailey Recalls Meeting Near-Name Twin Halle Berry for the First Time: 'She an Angel!'

Halle Bailey said her parents originally wanted to name her Hailey, but the name Hailey Bailey "wouldn't have worked"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 05:09 PM
Halle Bailey and Halle Berry
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Halle Bailey is well aware that her name sounds similar to Halle Berry.

During The Little Mermaid star's appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Thursday, Bailey, 23, was asked about the similarities between her name and the Moonfall star's by cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"Yes well my family, we've always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she's amazing," Bailey said of her almost namesake, when Ripa, 52, asked whether her parents "contemplated" the coincidence when naming her. "And originally when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn't have worked."

"And they they ultimately decided Halle, and it's very similar to Halle Berry," she added. "But there's no one else I would rather have a similar name to cause she's so cool."

Bailey added that she did get to meet Berry, 56, at March's 95th Academy Awards ceremony, during which both actresses appeared at various points in the broadcast.

Halle Berry Halle Bailey
Randy Shropshire/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.

"She was so kind to me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love you!' " Bailey told the cohosts about her interactions with the Hollywood veteran. "She's been always really supportive to me over social media, so we've had a few inbox interactions but that was my first time meeting her. And she's like, an angel."

Bailey's Live with Kelly and Mark appearance Thursday was not the first time her name's similarity to Berry's has popped to the top of either actress' mind. Back in 2021, a Twitter user mistakenly responded to a post from the Oscar winner and wrote "Can't wait to see you under da sea," alongside a mermaid emoji.

Berry, who does not appear in Disney's live-action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid, wrote a humorous response to the mistaken fan on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"… wrong Halle lol," she wrote at the time. "I can't wait to see her too though!"

Bailey confessed in a March Instagram Live stream that "so many people don't know how to pronounce [her first name] correctly" while fielding questions from fans.

RELATED: Halle Bailey Ignored Naysayers to Take on Her Dream Role: 'I Just Think About the People Who Lift Me Up'

She took time during the livestream to clear up confusion regarding the pronunciation after a fan asked how to correctly say her name.

"You know, I really appreciate you asking, because so many people don't know how to pronounce it correctly," she said in the video. "It's literally just Halle. It's simple, it's easy: It's Halle. Not Holly, not Haley. It's Halle. Okay? Thank you."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Winona Ryder filming Beetlejuice 2
Winona Ryder Seen in Costume as Her 'Beetlejuice' Character — 36 Years Later! — in Tim Burton's Sequel
Ryan Seacrest Jokes He Got Out ‘in the Nick of Time’ as Former Co-Host Returns to ‘Live'
Ryan Seacrest Jokes He Got Out of 'Live' 'in the Nick of Time' During Return Visit with Kelly Ripa
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner Teases His New Western 'Horizon': 'Haven't Felt This Way' Since 'Dances with Wolves'
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Ben Platt and Molly Gordon in the film THEATER CAMP.
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Fight to Save Their 'Theater Camp' in First Trailer for New Comedy
Lewis Pullman and Bill Pullman attend the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party at Four Seasons Centre For The Performing Arts on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Lewis Pullman Says Dad Bill Pullman's Career 'Advice Has Been Invaluable' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Broke Down Filming 'Part of Your World' During Pandemic: 'I Was Very Emotional' (Exclusive)
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
The Perfect Find.
Gabrielle Union Explores 'Good, Bad and Ugly' of Dating Younger Men in 'The Perfect Find' Trailer (Exclusive)
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13915178h) Michael Douglas Palme D'Or D'Honneur photocall, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Michael Douglas Says He's Become an 'Expert at Sex Scenes' While Reflecting on 'Basic Instinct' at Cannes
The Little Mermaid; Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Every Actress Who Played a Disney Princess in Live-Action Adaptations
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Ignored 'Little Mermaid' Naysayers: 'I Think About the People Who Lift Me Up' (Exclusive)