Halle Bailey Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Name Since 'So Many' Get It Wrong: 'It's Easy'

"Not Holly, not Haley. It's Halle," the Little Mermaid actress explained during a recent Instagram Live session

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on March 17, 2023 02:06 PM
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey is clarifying how to pronounce her name.

During a recent Instagram Live stream, the Little Mermaid actress, 22, took the opportunity to clear up questions as a fan asked how her name should be pronounced, as shown by a video uploaded to Twitter by a fan page.

"You know, I really appreciate you asking, because so many people don't know how to pronounce it correctly," she said in the video. "It's literally just Halle." (Like Halle Berry, who previously joked about being mixed up with the young actress.)

"It's simple, it's easy: It's Halle," she added in the live stream. "Not Holly, not Haley. It's Halle. Okay? Thank you."

Bailey said she had initiated the live stream, which ran for just under 30 minutes on Wednesday, to take questions from fans and thank her supporters as she helped introduce the official trailer for Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid at the Oscars last Sunday.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

"I feel like everything is falling into place. I feel like this is my [Michael] Jordan year, right?" Bailey, who turns 23 later this month, said during the live stream.

Bailey teamed up with her Little Mermaid costar Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, to introduce the first full-length trailer for the movie at the Oscars last Sunday.

Teasing the film, McCarthy, 52, said that "1,735 remarkable film artists, technicians and craftspeople came together to tell this new story."

"And I may be biased, but I have enjoyed making this film and it has been a complete joy," she continued.

RELATED: The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

"I absolutely agree," added Bailey. "And it has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel. It's been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me."

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, released back in September, gave audiences a first look at Bailey as the mermaid princess and a tease of her performing "Part of Your World." A second, 30-second teaser released in February also hinted at McCarthy's Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.

