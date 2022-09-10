Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After 'The Little Mermaid' : 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film"

By Scott Huver
and
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 12:35 PM
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid.

The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie.

"I'd definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much," she says. "The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel's journey of finding herself and her voice."

"I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel," says Bailey. "This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I'd definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film."

D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Halle Bailey
The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bailey adds that the film has "changed my perspective on everything" and "impacted my life in so many ways." And she hopes the representation she now brings to the iconic story will mean just as much to young audiences.

"The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I'm just like, wow, I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," she says. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

As for how she put her own personal stamp on Ariel, Bailey says: "Well, I can only be myself when it comes to taking on something this grand and great."

"Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take the character that everybody has loved and known for years and make it your own," says Bailey. "But I just listened to the little girl that's in me, and I listen to her and make her happy and then I know if I put my all and my passion and everything into it that I'll give it my best. And I feel like I did."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26, 2023.

Related Articles
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside
Halle Bailey Says She's 'for Sure' in Love with Boyfriend DDG as She Covers 'Essence' with Sister Chloe
DARA RENEÉ, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “The Woman in the Woods“
Dara Reneé Hopes Her 'HSMTMTS' Song Helps People Struggling with Anxiety Know 'They Are Not Alone'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Got 'Words of Encouragement' from Grandparents After Racist Backlash to 'Little Mermaid' Casting
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot on Becoming 'Delicious' Evil Queen in 'Snow White' : 'People Were Intimidated by Me' on Set
Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpU-uRe5I9Q.
Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini Honors Mom Ingrid Bergman 40 Years After Death: 'I Think About Her Every Day'
Ingrid Andress- Album, Good Person
Ingrid Andress Bares Her Broken and Mended Heart in New Album: 'Just Flip My Whole Life Over'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey Open Up About Their Acne Journeys and Navigating Their Solo Projects
THE JIMMY DURANTE SHOW -- Episode 110 -- Pictured: Actress/comedian Pat Carroll
Pat Carroll, Veteran Actress and Voice of Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid' , Dead at 95
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomed First Baby 3 Months Ago, Hopes to Return to Ballet in 2023
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'
Ashley Tisdale Beauty line; Courtesy Being Frenshe
Ashley Tisdale Launches Bath and Body Care Line Being Frenshe at Target: 'Wellness Is for Everyone'