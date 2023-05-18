Entertainment Movies Halle Bailey Broke Down Filming 'Part of Your World' During Pandemic: 'I Was Very Emotional' (Exclusive) "It did feel like I was underwater in a way," the Little Mermaid actress recalls of that difficult time By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 18, 2023 10:12 AM Share Tweet Pin Email If Halle Bailey's "Part of Your World" performance is moving to fans who see it when The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26, there's good reason. Bringing Princess Ariel's signature scene and ballad to life was a labor of love for Bailey, and it wasn't easy. The actress, 23, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she was experiencing some real-life growing pains while working overseas in London and Italy. "We were filming in the height of the pandemic, and I was suddenly living alone away from everything I knew," says Bailey, who lives in Los Angeles. Her feelings of isolation provided a deeper connection with her character. Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive) Halle Bailey. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Part of Your World," she says "took three days to film. There was a lot of physicality and stunt work involved where I would be spinning, going in the air on the wires and there was a lot to think about." On the deeper side of things, "I was very emotional. I remember I was crying… If you listen to the lyrics, it's such a desperate plea and cry for help. I was able to convey those emotions of feeling alone and underwater in a way." "I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel," she says. "I think ultimately it helped my performance." Now, after years of hard work and preparation, the film is almost out and Bailey is looking forward to some much-needed vacation. "I'm going to take a few weeks to just woosah because this has been five years of buildup," she says. "It's nice to finally have it be released into the world." For more on Halle Bailey's life and Little Mermaid transformation, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.