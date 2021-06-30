Halle Bailey is portraying the titular mermaid Ariel while Jonah Hauer-King will be starring opposite her as her love interest, Prince Eric

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King Film Scenes for Disney's Little Mermaid on Italian Beach

The upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is coming to life!

Earlier this week, the film's stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King were spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming Disney movie on a beach in Sardinia, Italy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bailey, 21, is portraying the titular mermaid Ariel, while Hauer-King, 26, will be starring opposite her as her love interest, Prince Eric.

In set photos, the "Do It" singer was seen wearing a lightly colored ruffle dress with a green visor, while Hauer-King was spotted wearing long white pants rolled up above his ankles, a white long sleeve top and a dark blue vest.

Halle Bailey, Ariel Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty; Walt Disney/Everett

Disney announced that Bailey — one-half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — would be taking on the role of Ariel back in July 2019.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," the film's director, Rob Marshall (Chicago), said in a statement at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Daveed Diggs on Playing Sebastian in the New 'Little Mermaid'

Alongside Bailey and Hauer-King, who has been previously seen in World on Fire, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, other big names have been cast in the live-action remake as well.

Melissa McCarthy is slated to play Ursula, the film's main antagonist, while Javier Bardem will star as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda is serving as an executive producer while also working on the new music for the film

Diggs, 39, previously teased that there are "so many cool surprises" about the reimagining — secrets he's "just sitting on."