Haley Bennett Says Cyrano Costar peter Dinklage 'Drank' Her 'Snot': 'Not Romantic at All'

Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage costarred in a stage production of Cyrano before reprising their roles for the upcoming film adaptation

Haley Bennett says she and Peter Dinklage shared a unique bond while working together on Cyrano.

The actress, 34, told Insider that Dinklage, 52, would often "drink" her "snot" while the two were performing in the stage musical version of Cyrano, which they costarred in before reprising their roles for a film version of the play.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He drinks my snot a lot," Bennett said to the outlet during a Cyrano press day. "He drank a lot on stage. For some reason, when we would be onstage together during that tragic ending, it never failed that my snot would just drip into his mouth. And after the curtains closed, I'd be like, 'I'm so sorry.' "

cyrano

Bennett, who plays Roxanne in the upcoming film, told Insider, "It's not romantic at all. Like, the process of making the film is not romantic at all, if you could see what was going on behind the curtains."

Cyrano, which stars Dinklage as the titular character, tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, who is in love with Roxanne but is ghostwriting love letters to her for another man.

Bennett told Insider she loves Dinklage, adding, "I respect him as an actor. He's so talented and he gives so much."

She continued, "It was really useful knowing someone so well, and knowing each other's rhythms, and so I really enjoyed that process. I guess it would be how some people do television shows for years and years."

Dinklage was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Cyrano. The actor, who was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, discussed the significance of his role in the film while speaking with U.K. outlet The Times in January.

"Nine times out of 10, Cyrano is played by a handsome actor with a fake nose and you know that he takes it off when they wrap," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dinklage added, "The idea of a leading actor is changing now. Whether racially or whatever. It's about time. We've been stuck with this stereotype of a leading man and it's healthy to open that up. Love life is not the domain of pretty people — everybody has a love life."