Hakuna Matata! Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Get Together for Lion King Movie

It ain’t no passing craze!

The stars of Disney’s upcoming live-action Lion King movie got together this week to record their voices for the film — and gave fans a sneak peek with a (partial) cast photo.

Seth Rogen, who voices the ever-hungry warthog Pumbaa, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with castmates Billy Eichner, the voice of Pumbaa’s partner-in-crime, Timon the meerkat, Donald Glover, the voice of Simba, and director Jon Favreau. Eichner and Favreau shared the same shot on their Instagram pages, which features the four of them standing together in a recording studio in front of a microphone.

RELATED: Bey Prepared: Beyoncé Joins Star-Studded Live-Action Remake of the Lion King

The Lion King Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The highly anticipated live-action remake also stars: Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Eijiofor as the villainous Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and John Oliver as Zazu.

Disney announced the film in September 2017 after his update of The Jungle Book became a box office and critical hit. (A sequel is already in the works.) As with that film, the new Lion King is expected to use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery to bring its animal characters to life. It will also include songs from the original movie.

In addition to The Lion King, Disney has live-action reboots of Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Dumbo, and Aladdin in the works.

The Lion King will hit theaters in July 19, 2019.