The actress thanked one fan on Twitter who called her "a true gay icon"

Hairspray Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay While Lip-Syncing Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out'

Nikki Blonsky is sharing her Pride on TikTok!

On Sunday, the Golden Globe nominee, 31, posted a gleeful video on TikTok in which she lip-synced to Diana Ross' iconic 1980 song "I'm Coming Out."

In the clip, Blonsky — best known for playing Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray — dances to the upbeat tune, frolicking in grass while wearing an all-black ensemble.

"Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray," she captioned the TikTok upload, referencing her meme, in which she frequently introduces herself as "Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray."

Responding to supportive fans who applauded her coming out TikTok, Blonsky thanked several followers on Twitter. One person wrote, "happy #Pride to my queen, a true gay icon @NikkiBlonsky," to which she responded, "Thank you Alex!"

"nikki blonsky from the movie hairspray coming out on tiktok just saved 2020 I think," tweeted another user.

Image zoom Nikki Blonsky in her coming out TikTok video Nikki Blonsky/ TikTok

In May 2019, Blonsky told E! News that she was enjoying her relationship with her partner Dani, saying: "I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship. [I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

Opening up about her romantic life in 2017, Blonsky told Page Six that she was giving dating apps a try while in Manhattan for her stage show Stuffed.

"I just jumped into Tinder; that’s a crazy train," she said at the time. "I was like, 'You know what, I’m back in New York, maybe I’ll inspire some straight guys to come out to the show,' and now I’m like, 'Oh my God.'"

Image zoom Nikki Blonsky in Hairspray (2007) David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Their first approach with me is either they don’t know who I am at all and they’re like, ‘I like curvy women,’ or they’ll be like, ‘You look kind of familiar, are you that girl?’" she said. "… It takes them a little while to realize that yes I am [that girl] and I have sexual needs and pleasures."