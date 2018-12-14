Moving On! Hailey Steinfeld Shares Sexy Bathrobe Selfie After Split from Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld is moving on.

The singer and actress, 22, posted a sultry picture on Instagram, showing off her high pony tail while only wearing a robe as she gave a shout out to her fans in Beijing.

The picture comes a day after PEOPLE confirmed that the Bumblebee actress and singer Niall Horan, 25, had split. The couple had been romantically linked since February.

Reps for Steinfeld and Horan did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Speculation of their split escalated when fans and followers noticed that Horan did not publicly wish Steinfeld a happy birthday this year on Dec. 11. Last year, the One Direction band member raved about the Bumblebee actress, 22, in a sweet Instagram shout-out. “Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails,” Horan wrote in 2017.

Another sign of a separation appeared to be Steinfeld unfollowing the singer, 25, on Instagram.

In addition, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star reunited with her ex Cameron Smoller in November as seen in a video obtained by a fan account.

Neither Horan nor Steinfeld had publicly acknowledged their relationship status, but the latter did open up about what it had been like for her to “fall in love” with a special someone.